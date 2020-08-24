Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $56.35 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93.

