NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,763 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI stock opened at $121.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.17. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

