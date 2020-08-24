Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,886 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 151.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 73,003 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $1,327,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard S. Serbin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $450,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of CODX stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. Co-Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $417.31 million, a P/E ratio of 82.56 and a beta of -2.65.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 56.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Co-Diagnostics Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

