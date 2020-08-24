Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $141.80 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.12.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.