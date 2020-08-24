Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,887 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $114.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.09. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

