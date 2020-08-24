Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $134.82 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $142.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.40 and a 200-day moving average of $120.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,471,375 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

