Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 47.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 37.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE:SNY opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total transaction of $71,837,410.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

