HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $281,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $1,317,000.

Shares of XSD stock opened at $122.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.90. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $68.95 and a 12 month high of $127.97.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

