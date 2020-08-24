HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $4.43 Million in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 641,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Frontline at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Frontline by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

FRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DNB Markets upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. Frontline Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

