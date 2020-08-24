Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,422 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 561.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48.

