HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 11,673 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,493,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 153,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 84,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter.

BSJO opened at $24.30 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62.

