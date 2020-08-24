Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,742 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG opened at $52.89 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.