Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Holdings Reduced by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

NYSE:BR opened at $136.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $144.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.47.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $3,133,015.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,889.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $5,932,429.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,942 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,293. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

