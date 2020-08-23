Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SVMK at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in SVMK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,950,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,981,000 after purchasing an additional 656,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SVMK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,403,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,056,000 after purchasing an additional 526,751 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in SVMK by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,933 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SVMK by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SVMK by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,331,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 951,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other SVMK news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,399 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $28,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,395 shares of company stock worth $10,279,963. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SVMK shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded SVMK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $23.40 on Friday. SVMK Inc has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $25.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

