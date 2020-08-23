Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,680 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 673.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $511,135.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,461,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $87.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

