3,214 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 57.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,113.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $65.67 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.09.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

