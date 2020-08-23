Capital Analysts LLC Sells 446 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,421,000 after buying an additional 572,077 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ opened at $152.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

