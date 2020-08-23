Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $9.26 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,900 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.13. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.