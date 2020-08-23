Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $9.26 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,900 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.
