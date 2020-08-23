Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 354 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.76 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

