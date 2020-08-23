eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,189 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 90,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of eBay worth $35,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in eBay by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,819,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in eBay by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $480,735,000 after buying an additional 2,214,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in eBay by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $55,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,963 shares of company stock worth $4,575,396. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

