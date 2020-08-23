Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 701,401 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $35,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Standpoint Research cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.82 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

In other news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,998,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 280,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,465 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

