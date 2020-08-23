Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 475.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,496.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 116,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,577,000 after purchasing an additional 113,673 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FICO opened at $421.60 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $447.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $424.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.00.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $236,882.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.45, for a total transaction of $1,982,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,878 shares of company stock worth $35,065,425. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

