Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $38.18 Million Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89,754 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of EXACT Sciences worth $38,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,047,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,781,000 after buying an additional 800,317 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 17.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,427,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,799,000 after buying an additional 360,323 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 15.1% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,792,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,949,000 after buying an additional 235,330 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 34.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,647,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,238,000 after buying an additional 421,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,030,000 after buying an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $111,895.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $835,942.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,638.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,611 shares of company stock worth $4,226,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average is $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $123.31.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. As a group, analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.