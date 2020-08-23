IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,352 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 500.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,851,000 after buying an additional 1,345,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,110,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,204,000 after acquiring an additional 105,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,491,389 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,387,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,189,000 after purchasing an additional 707,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $3,438,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,700,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 in the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PE opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

