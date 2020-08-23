Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 41,097 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,097 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Mercury Systems worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,614,000 after buying an additional 76,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,687,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,427,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,154,000 after buying an additional 126,313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,330,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,245,000 after buying an additional 97,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 715.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,150,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,432,000 after buying an additional 1,886,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 16,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $1,276,405.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $30,512.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,221 shares of company stock worth $10,437,764 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $75.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.82. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

