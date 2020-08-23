Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 12-13% to ~$3.39-3.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion.Estee Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.80-0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.70.

NYSE:EL opened at $207.01 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.89.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,595 shares of company stock worth $11,235,932 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

