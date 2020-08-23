Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.389-3.428 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.Estee Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.70.

NYSE:EL opened at $207.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.89.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $788,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,932. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

