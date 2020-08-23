Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.42-1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.42-1.48 EPS.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.56. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.90.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

