Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 277,596 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,680,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,596 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $32,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,193,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,872,000 after acquiring an additional 780,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,353,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,705,000 after acquiring an additional 828,846 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,390,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,111,000 after purchasing an additional 66,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

