Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $7,287,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,306,433.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 12,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.59, for a total value of $4,642,667.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,652,677.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,493 shares of company stock worth $26,930,483 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $339.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.00 and a fifty-two week high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.92.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

