Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,135 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 4.1% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $4,410,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 205,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,899,000 after purchasing an additional 64,476 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $152.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $402.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.