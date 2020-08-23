Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,977,000 after buying an additional 25,153 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,542,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,501,000 after buying an additional 32,908 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.13. The stock has a market cap of $402.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.