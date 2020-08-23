Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 191.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 169,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 12,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 3.27. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.