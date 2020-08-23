CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Grows Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 7.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Globe Life by 8.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 7.7% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average is $80.71.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $953,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $53,869,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $1,028,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,638,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,343. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

