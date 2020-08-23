Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.31 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Shares of MLCO opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. CLSA lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.69.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

