CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 82 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 3,083.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,762 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 164.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,264,000 after purchasing an additional 790,058 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1,122.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,047 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 35.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 619,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $66,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 304.0% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 191,884 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,740,000 after purchasing an additional 144,387 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $135.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.61 and a 200-day moving average of $131.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $156.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $157,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $165,711.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,764 shares of company stock worth $394,296 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.76.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.