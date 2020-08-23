Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32,314 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InVitae were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InVitae by 2,981.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in InVitae in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in InVitae in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.15. InVitae Corp has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVTA. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of InVitae in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. InVitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,017,089.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,213 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,212. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

