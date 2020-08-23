Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 94,235 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,235 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $31,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Capital World Investors increased its position in PACCAR by 43.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,826 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PACCAR by 346.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,485,000 after buying an additional 1,404,646 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $57,080,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $38,946,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 20.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after buying an additional 592,303 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

In related news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.21.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

