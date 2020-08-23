Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 185,373 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,373 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 591,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 112,714 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Shares of MRO opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

