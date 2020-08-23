Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 158.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,522,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,762,000 after buying an additional 5,617,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,568,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,953,000 after acquiring an additional 778,313 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,659,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,391 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,216,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth about $76,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 71.88%.

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.