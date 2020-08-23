PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,905,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,414,000 after purchasing an additional 837,255 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,876,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,719,000. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 183.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 544,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 352,647 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.58.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

