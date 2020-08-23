Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 252 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 900.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 23.0% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 17.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 69,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 15.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,200 shares of company stock worth $4,333,882. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

