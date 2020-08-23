PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,996 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 208.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,955,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,594 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in China Mobile by 212.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,517,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,155,000 after buying an additional 1,032,131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in China Mobile by 165.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,579,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,502,000 after buying an additional 984,948 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Mobile during the first quarter worth approximately $14,279,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in China Mobile by 42.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,193,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHL opened at $37.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. China Mobile Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.9871 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. China Mobile’s payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

CHL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research report on Monday, August 17th. New Street Research downgraded China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

