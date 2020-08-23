Virtu Financial LLC Invests $559,000 in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,955,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,594 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,579,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,502,000 after purchasing an additional 984,948 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,517,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,131 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,230,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,372,000 after purchasing an additional 112,418 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 793,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,908,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHL shares. ValuEngine downgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research note on Monday, August 17th. New Street Research downgraded China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

CHL stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $44.93.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.9871 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

