Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after purchasing an additional 866,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,876,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8,909.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,310 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,082,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,058,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX opened at $226.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.93.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

