Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after purchasing an additional 866,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,876,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8,909.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,310 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,082,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,058,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CLX opened at $226.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.93.
Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.
