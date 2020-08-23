Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 351 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Catalent were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.66. Catalent Inc has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $91.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.