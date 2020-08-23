Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 39.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth approximately $69,321,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the first quarter worth $53,901,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 6,406.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,234 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cable One by 319.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cable One by 94.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Cable One stock opened at $1,826.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.44. Cable One Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,044.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,818.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,731.75.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.15 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. Cable One’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 44.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CABO. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 price objective (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total transaction of $2,607,088.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,337.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total value of $621,674.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,553.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,775 shares of company stock worth $5,098,117. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

