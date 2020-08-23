Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 81.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 20,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 313,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 339.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 20,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average is $80.10.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

