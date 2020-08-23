PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 144,757 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 144,757 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.