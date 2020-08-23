Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,761 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.62% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $23,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

LSCC stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $113,987.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,819.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $265,104.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,104.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,413 shares of company stock valued at $667,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

